Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are often spotted together and their PDA is enough validation for his fans. It was the screening of India’s Most Wanted when the duo was spotted walking hand-in-hand and they also posed for the paparazzi. While many are happy with the couple dating, there are few who don’t leave a chance to judge them. Recently, a Twitter user and a Varun Dhawan’s fan called out Gunday actor for his relationship with Malaika and questioned his display of double standards since he hated Sridevi.

She wrote, “You hate your father’s second wife because your father left your mother, and now you are dating a woman who is 11 years elder to you and has a teenage son. Why double standards.” (sic)

However, Arjun decided to give a befitting reply and he did not stay calm. He wrote, “I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time… it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP” (sic)

Soon after Arjun’s tweet, the Twitter user named Kusum apologised for her mistake and tweeted, “I apologise if I have hurt anyone’s sentiments. I meant to do no harm. Extremely sorry to all @arjunk26 Fans…. Please Forgive me. It was just my opinion. Have nothing against @arjunk26 Sir or #MalaikaArora Ma’am. . SORRY SIR @arjunk26.” (sic)

Not only this, but Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan acknowledged the apology. Varun tweeted, “Im glad u apologised kusum its okay arjun is not upset lets just all live our own lives ak has a big heart like I always say I don’t want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors #keepiteasy.”

It’s ok kusum… spread love… the street dancer is watching you… 😊 https://t.co/f91kscWJUp — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 28, 2019

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor’s India Most Wanted is doing quite well at the box office. He will be next seen in Panipat which will hit the theatres in December this year.