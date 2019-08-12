Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are back in India after attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The couple was clicked by the paparazzi as they exited the Mumbai airport. What caught everyone’s eye this time was how protective Arjun behaved for his lady love. The actor, who has officially revealed that he’s dating Malaika, made sure that she was not being hounded by the fans eager to take selfies or left behind as he moved ahead towards his car. The video which is currently going on social media shows him turning back making sure that Malaika is walking fine and not feeling uncomfortable with the people wanting to get pictures clicked with her. Watch this:

Seems like Arjun is making it clear for everyone to realise where their boundaries are while interacting with Malaika or trying to impress her by flirting with her. In another video that has been widely shared on social media, he was seen interrupting host Karan Tacker at IFFM when he told Malaika she looked absolutely stunning even after hours of travelling. Arjun took the mic from Karan while he was complimenting Malaika and asked him to flirt with the women sitting in another row. Watch this:

Both Arjun and Malaika seem to be leaving no opportunity of telling the world that they are head-over-heels in love with each other. Arjun is always having the woman’s back. He is often seen shielding Malaika in the crowd whenever they are clicked outside popular restaurants in Mumbai. In fact, how they speak about each other and their relationship show that they share an extremely deep bond. What do you think?