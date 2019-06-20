Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma starrer Arjun Patiala’s trailer released today. With typical Bollywood elements and ‘245th policewaali picture’, the trailer has been received well by the viewers. Many Twitterati took to social media and appreciate the chemistry between Diljit and Kriti while many just cannot get over the perfect comic timings of Varun Sharma.

One user tweeted, “they look so cute together @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh #ArjunPatiala.” While the other wrote, “She is like that alcohol that getting into you deeper, deeper & deeper…Already can’t get over her #LukaChuppi..& here comes another flavour named #ArjunPatiala @kritisanon is Love.”

Another Twitterati tweeted, “Hahahaha so much funny trailer never seen earlier… God bless you, @diljitdosanjh pa is here to stay! #ArjunPatiala trailer is here! C bana raha hoon Keep guessing.” The other wrote, “When #kirtisanon is all set to ask the police, if there is salt on his beer cans. #ArjunReddy #ArjunPatiala #ArjunPatialaTrailer.”

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

Hahahaha so much funny trailer never seen earlier… God bless you, @diljitdosanjh pa is here to stay! #ArjunPatiala trailer is here! C bana raha hoon 😂😂😂 Keep guessing https://t.co/ofjtFwqpX8 — Pataakha Guddu کرن پرکاش رو (@CineMagik) June 20, 2019

She is like that alcohol that getting into you deeper, deeper & deeper…Already can’t get over her #LukaChuppi..& here comes the another flavour named #ArjunPatiala@kritisanon is Love😍😍♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/Ucx839NUQF — Tejas_05 (@TTipri) June 20, 2019

This Guy @varunsharma90 never fails to make us laugh. Love u bhaiya… #ArjunPatialaTrailer #ArjunPatiala is blockbuster for sure pic.twitter.com/oGWRB9JS0X — LyricalDuniya.Com (@Lyricalduniya) June 20, 2019

This is another Desi Blockbuster on the way after the memorable roles like #BKB #LukkaChuppi & now @kritisanon Sweety’s 💖 #ArjunPatiala Ritu ‘BIJLI SE TEZZ’ totally luved this poster💖 pic.twitter.com/ECuaIj2cOO — Md Hussain S 🇮🇳 (@ItsHusanyS) June 18, 2019

@kritisanon my kritzuuuu!😍😘 Loved the uniqueness of the trailer and ur performance is looking awesome as always! And u look so beautiful!❤️ Another superhit loading..😎😎😘 #ArjunPatialaTrailer #ArjunPatiala pic.twitter.com/NICq094kiB — Tahlil Mashrur (@luvkritisanon) June 20, 2019

EASY BRO CHALEGI NH DODEGI PICTURE 🤣👌🏻👌🏻 TRAILER WAS NICE MEIN DEEWANA SONG IN YOUR VOICE 🤩🤩💛👌🏻👌🏻 full on entertainment #arjunpatiala @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/AEgT14JmBB — sakshi ( dosanjhain ) ❤ keep clam love diljit dd (@sakshidiljitfan) June 20, 2019

The film is directed by Rohit Jugraj, who has worked with Diljit in Punjabi films such as Sardaar Ji and Sardaar Ji 2. The music of the film has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and the songs are written by Guru Randhawa, Jigar Saraiya and Priya Saraiya. The film features Ronit Roy, Seema Pahwa and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in important roles. The film also features Sunny Leone in an item number. It is slated to hit theatres on July 26 and is expected to clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s dark comedy, Mental Hai Kya.