Encouraging the netizens to celebrate the fun of fitness and physical health, National Fitness Day will be observed in India on September 25 and ahead of it, Arjun Rampal resonated with all the lazy bones out there this Monday morning as he offered them the easiest “workout” as a part of the government’s Fit India Movement. Encouraging fans to give priority to fitness, Arjun asked them to send in their videos flaunting their exercise routine but not before he cracked them up and set them swooning over his own viral video.

The shared video shows the handsome hunk talking while still tucked inside his quilt and with his eyes closed as he stated the reason behind the video and spilled the beans on his morning fitness routine. Next thing we know, Arjun is on the floor on all fours and crawls his way out though with a few added flexes and guess we have our easy workout goals sorted. The video was captioned, “I have taken the #MakeYourMoov challenge by @moov.india as a part of the #FitIndiaMovement thanks to my good friend @gautamgambhir55. I now challenge @harshvardhanrane, @faroutakhtar, @rannvijaysingha, @akshaykumar @malaikaaroraofficial and @rahuldevofficial, to show their fitness moves! Come, let’s make India a fitter nation! @moov.india #FitIndia (sic).”

Actor Arjun Rampal and his model-designer partner, Gabriella Demetriades, welcomed their first child, Arik Rampal, into the world recently. In her first interview after giving birth, Gabriella opened up on the changes the baby has brought in her life, how she never thought of having a child and the relationship between Arjun’s teenage daughters and the baby.

Talking to Mid-Day, Gabriella revealed her life is now centred around the baby and Arjun is a hands-on father. The popular designer said her partner is so good with Arik that she sometimes calls him out saying ‘give my son back.’ Gabriella also swore of Arjun’s relationship with his daughters Mahikaa and Myra. She added there’s such a great bond between the father and the girls that she wants to cultivate the same bonding between her and her son. Revealing that the girls love Arik, Gabriella said, “They love him. I see the relationship they have with Arjun, and it’s one of respect but they are friends too. I wish to have the same one with Arik when he grows up.”

Arjun Rampal started dating Gabriella after separating from wife Mehr Jesia. He has two daughters from his estranged wife – Mahikaa and Myra. Both the daughters were seen paying a visit to Gabriella when she gave birth to Arik Rampal.