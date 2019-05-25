Hosting a sumptuous lunch on girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ baby shower, actor Arjun Kapoor raised the bar for playing a perfect host from what we saw in the videos and pictures currently trending viral on social media. Turning DJ one time during the bash, Arjun twinned in white with her gorgeous lady love and fans couldn’t stop gushing.

While in Gabriella flaunted her baby-bump in almost all the pictures, one picture that cracked fans up was where her friend flaunted her tummy, stating that it was bursting with all the food from the lunch. In other videos, the guests were seen having a gala time in the balcony where the lunch was widespread and later, Gabriella even shared a picture with all the people tucking in to pose for one frame together. The post was simply captioned, “Love ya all” punctuated with a heart.

View this post on Instagram Love ya all 💖 A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on May 25, 2019 at 4:26am PDT

Arjun recently announced his girlfriend’s pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture with her on Instagram. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, “Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby.”

The couple was recently seen having a blast in the Maldives as Arjun flooded his Instagram handle sharing adorable pictures with Gabriella and treating fans with his latest vacay updates living ‘the life.’

