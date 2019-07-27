Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades recently became parents to a baby boy. New mom Gabriella has been treating fans with adorable pictures of her newborn. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories to share a new still with her little munchkin wrapped in her arms and it is just too cute to handle.

In the photo, Gabriella can be seen holding her baby as she flaunts the glow on her face. She captioned it, “Tired but in love.”

A few days ago, Gabriella shared a picture black and white of Arjun holding his son. In the still, Arjun gets lost in his baby’s eyes as Gabriella captures the special moment.

Arjun and Gabriella have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. They keep treating fans with adorable photos of them.

Earlier, in an interview with a news daily, the actor opened up about his personal life and how the last five years was “sheer hell” for him. He was quoted by the daily as saying, “It’s been sheer hell for the last five years but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, doesn’t it?”

Talking about Gabriella, he said, “It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked”.

Arjun announced his girlfriend’s pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture with her on Instagram. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, “Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby 👶🏽”.