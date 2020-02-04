Actor Armaan Jain (son of Reema and Manoj Jain) married his long-time beau Anissa Malhotra in Mumbai on Monday, February 3. Their wedding was the talk of the town and many celebrities attended the big night of the couple. From family members, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan to Ambanis and more have graced the event.

Well, the celebs are not just attending the event but also enjoying the event. Like the groom’s sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, even Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and more were seen grooving at the wedding at the tunes of band. And they played a perfect role of baraatis.

There is a cute video of Taimur which is doing viral from Armaan’s baraat, wherein you can spot cutie and his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Saif can be seen carrying Taimur on his shoulders while the latter looks a bit puzzled.

Watch the video here:

