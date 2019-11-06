Kolkata: Over 1,598 students on Tuesday created a Guinness World Record for the Largest astrophysics lesson and assembly of spectroscopes in Kolkata. The students, of classes VI to XI, came from across West Bengal to attend the lecture.

The feat was achieved on the first day of the India International Science Festival (IISF) at the Science City.

The 45-minute-long lecture was delivered by Samir Dhurde, science educator, astronomer and Science Outreach In-charge at the Pune-based Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA).

Astronomers use spectroscopes to know details such as temperature and chemical composition of celestial objects that are light years away from the earth. A small model of advanced spectroscopes can be made by using a cardboard box with a very narrow window for channelling light into the device, an IISF spokesperson said.

On behalf of the Guinness Book of World Records, a memento was given to the Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, organisers of the session, at the end of the programme.

Students from various schools across the country took great interest in learning about the creation of the universe and our cosmic system, the spokesperson said. The session was dedicated to Dr C V Raman and Dr Meghnad Saha.

IISF is the largest science festival in the world and the theme for this year’s festival is RISEN India –Research, Innovation and Science Empowering the Nation.