Ayushmann Khurana starrer Articles 15 has hit the theatres today and the audiences have liked the performance of the actor. Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Riteish Deshmukh, Hansal Mehta, Shakti Mohan are going gaga over the work done by Ayushmann.

In the socio-political drama film, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a police officer. Helmed by Mulk-maker Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 touches upon the sensitive topic of caste, religion, race, creed and sex. The film offers a realistic take on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, and sex or place of birth. According to reports, Article 15 is inspired by the Badaun gang-rape and murder case.

Netizens say Article 15 is ‘the bitter truth of society’ and ‘it wont be just a movie ..’.

Take a look at the movie reactions here:

Film is EXCELLENTLY layered & Effective… has great performances from #ManojPahwa @sayanigupta#KumudMishra and team.#Article15 brings out issues which cant be brushed under the carpet… “Farq Bahut Kar Liya Ab Farq Layenge” 💕💥👏🏻😊👍🏻💐 @anubhavsinha@ayushmannk — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 27, 2019

To all those who ceaselessly crib about how terrible #Bollywood is, things to do this weekend:

WATCH #Article15 ! I repeat, bravest film of the decade. @anubhavsinha @sirfgaurav @ayushmannk @ZeeStudios_ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 28, 2019

Go watch #Article15 today. It is perhaps the best film you will see this year. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 28, 2019

Best wishes to the entire talented team of #Article15 If the reviews are to be believed this film is going to blow your mind. Dear friends @anubhavsinha & @ayushmannk many congratulations on your stupendous work. Much love. https://t.co/dktnqzApsK — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 27, 2019

Saw #Article15 again. It is essential viewing both as a fantastic film-making and as an important story of our times. The film is atmospheric, riveting and very well acted. दोबारा बधाई @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk and the entire team. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 26, 2019

#Article15 is an eye opener for all Indians. This movie is so amazing that it ended with audience applauding for it. happens very seldom for a movie. Mind blowing @anubhavsinha, take a bow. 🙌#Article15Review — Kshitij (@kshitijwrites_) June 28, 2019

A must watch film in today’s time. A brave story which will compel you to reflect on oneself. #TakeAction

Ratings:5/5

Brilliant job @anubhavsinha and @ayushmannk for being brave to make such a relevant film which is much needed.#Article15Review #Article15 pic.twitter.com/KDfwqAnmGI — shelly (@ArundhatiShelly) June 28, 2019

#Article15

Story .Very good

Strong content

Relevant content which is a reality in certain parts of india@ayushmannk is back with bang and with this type of sensitive subject. What a performance by him.

direction by @anubhavsinha. super.

#Article15Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Impressive — H R Rabari (@HiraRabari88) June 28, 2019

@ayushmannk delivers it again with article 15. Hope this film will bring a change in the mindset of our society. Our country needs more films like this one. Hats off @anubhavsinha for presenting an impactful story. #Article15 #article15review — Priyanshu Idnani (@priyanshuidnani) June 26, 2019

In an interview with PTI, the actor said, “It should be declared tax-free. It is important that such films reach more people. It is not a comedy or an entertaining film, it is based on a grim subject, which is important and should be watched by maximum people”.