Ayushmann Khurana starrer Articles 15 has hit the theatres today and the audiences have liked the performance of the actor. Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Riteish Deshmukh, Hansal Mehta, Shakti Mohan are going gaga over the work done by Ayushmann.
In the socio-political drama film, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a police officer. Helmed by Mulk-maker Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 touches upon the sensitive topic of caste, religion, race, creed and sex. The film offers a realistic take on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, and sex or place of birth. According to reports, Article 15 is inspired by the Badaun gang-rape and murder case.
Netizens say Article 15 is ‘the bitter truth of society’ and ‘it wont be just a movie ..’.
In an interview with PTI, the actor said, “It should be declared tax-free. It is important that such films reach more people. It is not a comedy or an entertaining film, it is based on a grim subject, which is important and should be watched by maximum people”.