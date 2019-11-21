Aberdeenshire: A Scottish illustrator has broken the world record for the largest drawing created by an individual. 36-year-old Johanna Basford created a black and white floral artwork covering over 500 square metres, at the gym at her former school, Ellon Academy in Aberdeenshire.
And it took her 12 hours to complete the giant artwork. She started drawing at 9:00 am using pencils, marker pens and continued drawing till 9:00 pm. The artist drew flowers, butterflies and dragonflies with pencil first and then sketched them with ink.
Before she started drawing, Basford and her father had taped hundreds of metres of drawing paper to the floor of the gym hall. Basford, who is renowned for her wildlife and flower- inspired colouring books for adults, said working against the clock was nerve-racking.
Johanna said: “I want to encourage people to put their phones down and pick their pencils up. Art is a wonderful way to recharge and relax, something we all need to do more of.”
People on social media have lauded her efforts and creativity:
A Guinness World Record official was present to measure and verify Basford’s attempt. Basford has sold more than 20 million colouring books worldwide. She published her first book, Secret Garden, in 2013, and has since been at the forefront of the adult colouring book craze.
The previous record was held by by Aman Singh Gulati, with a drawing measuring 410 sq m (4,4136sq ft).