Aberdeenshire: A Scottish illustrator has broken the world record for the largest drawing created by an individual. 36-year-old Johanna Basford created a black and white floral artwork covering over 500 square metres, at the gym at her former school, Ellon Academy in Aberdeenshire.

And it took her 12 hours to complete the giant artwork. She started drawing at 9:00 am using pencils, marker pens and continued drawing till 9:00 pm. The artist drew flowers, butterflies and dragonflies with pencil first and then sketched them with ink.

Before she started drawing, Basford and her father had taped hundreds of metres of drawing paper to the floor of the gym hall. Basford, who is renowned for her wildlife and flower- inspired colouring books for adults, said working against the clock was nerve-racking.

Johanna said: “I want to encourage people to put their phones down and pick their pencils up. Art is a wonderful way to recharge and relax, something we all need to do more of.”

Go Johanna, go! Artist and bestselling author of HOW TO DRAW INKY WONDERLANDS @johannabasford is attempting to break the Guinness Record for the World's Largest Drawing✏️🌸 #InkyWorldRecord pic.twitter.com/liSLXIqTTw — Penguin Books (@PenguinBooks) November 18, 2019

People on social media have lauded her efforts and creativity:

SHE DID IT! @johannabasford broke the world record for largest drawing by an individual🥇Her mission was to encourage people not to be intimidated by drawing- so pick up a pencil, and a copy of #HowtoDrawInkyWonderlands for guidance, and this could be you! pic.twitter.com/hoRk4LSXiS — ed public relations (@ed_pr) November 19, 2019

Delighted to have a Guinness World Record Breaker in our midst! Congratulations @johannabasford! Conquering the fear of a blank page is hard -take a deep breath, grab a pencil & a copy of #HowtoDrawInkyWonderlands & you too will be amazed at what you can do! @EburyPublishing @GWR https://t.co/1pG44H69t3 — Shona Abhyankar (@PublicityShona) November 19, 2019

This is officially the world's largest drawing by an individual, measuring a mind-blowing 420 square meters (m2) in ~12 hours of marathon-level artwork 🤯@GWR @johannabasford #newrecord #inkyworldrecord✏️ https://t.co/PM364ODDTz — George Lee (@GeorgeL60539722) November 20, 2019

A Guinness World Record official was present to measure and verify Basford’s attempt. Basford has sold more than 20 million colouring books worldwide. She published her first book, Secret Garden, in 2013, and has since been at the forefront of the adult colouring book craze.

The previous record was held by by Aman Singh Gulati, with a drawing measuring 410 sq m (4,4136sq ft).