New Delhi: On Saturday, all eyes were glued on the Union Budget 2020 as Nirmala Sithraman presented a slew of measures to stimulate the country’s economic growth. Hashtags #Budget2020 and #BudgetSession2020 dominated Twitter, with comments and reactions pouring in from citizens.

#NirmalaSitharaman, #FinanceMinister, and #JanJanKaBudget also were among the top trends. Here are some tweets which will definitely make you laugh:

While announcing the budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new and a much lower tax rate slabs for the upcoming fiscal year 2020-2021 and people were seen trying to make sense of it. (Here is the Full coverage of Budget 2020)

Middle Class after hearing massive change in Tax Slab…. pic.twitter.com/UcbNycy9fH — 🔥 ∱∪ℕκγβαβα 🔥 (@nillkool9) February 1, 2020

You can benefit from the new tax slabs if you forego the existing deductions which help you save tax. #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/mT5Nt9nsGT — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2020

Salaried taxpayers waiting for tax cuts be like:#BUDGET2020 pic.twitter.com/0vbG4XGMuC — VJ (@CA_Hemwani) February 1, 2020

While the BJP leaders hailed the Union Budget 2020, opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury and others called it ‘hollow’.

Notably, Sitharaman’s speech is the longest in terms of duration in independent India’s history. Sitharaman began her speech at 11 am, and continued for close to three hours, ending at about 1.40 pm. She had only two pages of her Budget speech unread when she appeared uneasy and was seen wiping sweat from her forehead.

The budget speech contained important announcements on income tax, the welfare of SCs, OBCs and STs, education, agriculture and much more.

The Finance Minister also spoke about GST and paid homage to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who she credited as the ‘architect’ of the national tax.