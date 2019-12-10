New Delhi: Every year, on December 10, the world celebrates ‘Human Rights Day’, to uphold dignity, equality and rights of all human beings regardless of religion, colour, sex, nationality or birth.

At a time when human rights are being abused and violated across the world, the day carries a special significance. Every human on this planet has the right to live free from discrimination on any grounds, right to access education, health-care, economic opportunities and a decent standard of living.

This day is celebrated to improve the physical, social, cultural and spiritual well being and welfare of the vulnerable group of people globally. It is also the day in which the UN Human Rights Prize as well as the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded.

History of this day

This date marks December 10th 1948, when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The declaration was the result of the horrifying experiences of the second world war and is considered a milestone document in the history of human rights.

The resolution then invited all governments and organizations interested in human rights to observe December 10th as Human Rights Day and to do their part in fighting for human rights.

Theme for this year

This year it will be the 71st anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the theme for this year is: “Youth Standing up for Human Rights.”

The youth will be celebrated as agents of change and encouraged to amplify their voices against racism, hate speech, bullying, discrimination, and fight for climate justice, among other issues, and engage a broad range of global audiences in the promotion and protection of rights.

How is India going to mark the event?

Organizations and governments around the world use Human Rights Day to bring attention to various human rights issues. Various political conferences, cultural events and exhibitions are held on this day dealing with human rights issues and both governmental and non-governmental organisations active in human rights, conduct special events to commemorate the day.

Thank you @Twitter for launching the emoji for #HumanRightsDay , which is on Dec 10! See some of the events that are taking place across the world to #standup4humanrights: https://t.co/stVhVrwgDW pic.twitter.com/xmkiOAE7Fk — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) December 4, 2019

The Commission has organized a function in New Delhi too to celebrate Human Rights Day and President Ram Nath Kovind, will address the gathering as the Chief Guest. Justice HL Dattu, Chairperson, NHRC and former Chief Justice of India will also address the gathering and release NHRC journals and DVD of award winning short films on human rights.

Later in the evening, another function will be organized at Manav Adhikar Bhawan, New Delhi, to present NHRC short film awards-2019 to the three winners.

Let’s all stand up for equality, justice and human dignity, for our own rights and those of others