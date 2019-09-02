Bengaluru is one of the cities which has a maximum number of potholes. There are many accident and death cases pending in court due to the negligence of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). A few months ago, the traffic police identified more than 350 deadly potholes, including flyovers in Bengaluru, and started pothole filling drive to avoid accidents. Now, to highlight just how bad the killer potholes are in the city, a famous artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy has come up with the quirky video of an astronaut walking on the potholes which seems like the surface of the moon.

Baadal took to Twitter to share the video and he even tagged BBMP. “Hello bbmp”. In the video, he himself dressed as an astronaut and moonwalked to make it look like as if he is walking on the craters. The video has now gone viral and netizens are giving him a lot of praise for this art. The video has garnered 2.4K retweets and 6.3K likes.

Twitterati slams BBMP for not working on potholes.

About 4 years ago, Baadal Nanjundaswamy shot to fame when he planted a life-sized crocodile in a 12-ft pothole in Bengaluru. The reptile, created in fibre, lay in a pool of green and became a talking point till authorities rushed in to repair the road. Since then, the artist has made pothole art his trademark, targetting craters, manholes, uneven road dividers and littered streets.