Treating fans with sunshiny vibes from Bangkok and home ground freezes in biting cold, Hero fame Athiya Shetty lit up our Sunday with an oh-so-sexy picture. Leaving the Internet drooling over the now-viral picture, Athiya left even her actor-father Suniel Shetty smitten.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Athiya shared a sunkissed picture from the recliner with her smiling face half-hidden under the huge straw hat. Donning a white bralette top paired with white shorts, Athiya accessorised her look with a set of gold bracelets and a gold pendant. The picture was captioned, “ninety percent happy, ten percent burnt (sic).” While best friend Anushka Ranjan commented, “Gorgeous,” Suniel replied to Athiya’s caption saying, “Happy is the way to b my baby (sic)” and punctuated it with a plethora red heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram ninety percent happy, ten percent burnt ⛱ A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Dec 29, 2019 at 1:03am PST

Earlier, Indian cricketer KL Rahul turned the Saturday morning bright for his fans by posting a happy picture with his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty on Instagram. The Indian cricketer took to social media in the morning on Saturday and shared a picture in which he and Athiya were seen posing inside a phone booth. The caption on the picture was so hilarious that it prompted Athiya’s father and actor Suniel Shetty to comment on the post.

In the picture, the popular Indian batsman was seen holding the receiver while Athiya kept standing by his side with that million-dollar smile on her face. The caption reminded Suniel and all others of a famous dialogue from the actor’s film Hera Pheri. It read, “Hello, devi prasad….?” (sic). Daddy Shetty was instantly amused as he posted the laughing emojis in the comments.

On the professional front, Athiya Shetty last starred in a comedy flick, Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the film, Nawazuddin plays the role of a 36-year-old bachelor who is a little too eager to get married but unable to find a partner. On the other hand, Athiya plays the role of a considerably younger woman, who wants to get married to NRI to fulfill her dreams of a life outside of India. Both the stars managed to garner heaps of appreciation for nailing their role in the movie.