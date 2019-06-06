Candice Warner, who is expecting her third child with cricketer husband David Warner, has been seen fleeing to England with her two daughters to support David Warner. According to the Daily Mail, Candice Warner is set to give birth in a matter of weeks in England. Her pictures are going viral on social media where she can be seen travelling with her two daughters Indi Rae Warner and Ivy Mae Warner.

Recently, David Warner was disgraced by the brutal English crowd for his return to the sport on the world stage. They were also booed by the spectators during Australia’s warm-up match against England in Southampton on May 25. David Warner was banned for 12 months for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in the Cape Town Test between South Africa and Australia in March last year.

Take a look at the pictures of Candice Warner with kids and David here:

Candice Warner announced that she was pregnant shortly after the scandal. She expected the third child following a devastating miscarriage, which came just one week after her husband – who was Vice Captain of the Australian Cricket team at the time – face cricket Australia and gave a heartbreaking press conference addressing ‘Sandpapergate’, in which Warner broke down in tears.

This year, in Cricket World Cup, David Warner made a superb comeback to the side, scoring 89 not out off 114 balls as Australia chased down 208 with 7 wickets in hand. He was even declared man-of-the-match for his performance with the bat.