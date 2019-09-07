An Australian man named Peter Lalor was recently charged $99,983.64 (Rs 48.56 lakh) for a single bottle of beer at a Manchester hotel. He took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to share the incident. He believes that he drank ‘the most expensive beer in history’. In the viral tweet thread, he explained that he wanted a beer which was not American but a ‘little British’.

He tweeted, “See this beer? That is the most expensive beer in history. I paid $99,983.64 for it in the Malmaison Hotel, Manchester the other night. Seriously. (sic)”

He started his Sunday evening wanting to have a British beer. Explaining it, he wrote in the tweet, “It was a quiet Sunday night when I made the fateful purchase. I asked a young barman if he had anything that was not an American craft beer or Eurolager. I wanted something a little British. He had no idea. Said he’d only worked 6 shifts at the establishment. (sic)”

He continued with another tweet, “He said he would get the senior bar attendant. She suggested Heineken, so I knew she had no idea what she was talking about. Just quietly, it annoys me a bit when people show no interest in their job, but I persisted politely and opted for the very English IPA pictured above. (sic)”

After having his beer, he paid the bill. “Anyway, I didn’t have my reading glasses when she presented me with a bill for the beer and when she had some problems with the machine I didn’t think much of it, but it was eventually resolved, I said I didn’t want a receipt and she went to leave”, he tweeted.

However, something prompted him to ask the bartender how much did he pay. After checking the bartender started giggling and refused to tell him the amount. She only said that there is a mistake that would be fixed.

He tweeted, “Anyway, I didn’t have my reading glasses when she presented me with a bill for the beer and when she had some problems with the machine I didn’t think much of it, but it was eventually resolved, I said I didn’t want a receipt and she went to leave.”

“Something, however, made me ask “how much did I just pay for that beer”. She checked, covered her mouth, started to giggle and refused to tell me, saying only there had been a mistake and she would fix it. I insisted”, he continued.

She kept giggling, I told her it needed to be fixed and fixed right now. She ran to get her manager who took the situation far more seriously and went about attempting to arrange a refund.

The manager, who took the situation very seriously, told him that he will be contacted soon. He wrote, “She kept giggling, I told her it needed to be fixed and fixed right now. She ran to get her manager who took the situation far more seriously and went about attempting to arrange a refund. She told me somebody would be in contact. Three days later I’m still waiting. (sic)”

His wife later informed that the amount of $99,983.64 has been removed from the account and a transaction fee of $2,499.59 had also been deducted.

It really is baffling that both Visa and our bank would allow such an amount to go through unquestioned. And, guess what? They agree that there is a refund in the system but it will take 9 working days for it to go through. In the mean time there’s a massive hole in my finances — Peter Lalor (@plalor) September 5, 2019

He was later informed by the hotel that the refund has been initiated and that it will take nine working days to come back.