Avengers: Endgame star Elizabeth Olsen, who played the role of Scarlet Witch has recently revealed that she once auditioned to play the part of Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons for the fantasy drama show Game of Thrones and said that it was the most ‘awkward audition’ and it went ‘terrible’. Speaking at Vulture’s Emmy Studio, she said, “When I first started working, I just auditioned for everything, because I like auditioning. And I auditioned for Khaleesi. I forgot that. It was the most awkward audition I’d ever had. She’s making this speech to thousands of people about how she’s their queen. They didn’t know if they wanted a British accent or not. So, you did it in both.”

She further says, “It was terrible. Anytime someone says, ‘Bad audition story.’ That’s one I remember. I’m just so deep in Game of Thrones that all I can think about is Kit Harington,” she said. I mean, he’s just brainwashed me.

She also reveals that she is a big GOT fan.

Emilia Clarke, who plays the role of the mad queen, also talked about Daenerys transformation and says, “It’s been such an incredible journey to be with her, as she starts off so timid, naive, scared and vulnerable – all the things I was! And then each season she transforms into a different person, each season she grows and summons strength that is beyond my own but has brought about resilience within myself. Getting to play her, standing on a mountain and speaking to 700 supporting artists in a different language… you’ve got to grow some balls.”

However, Emily bagged the role and we can’t imagine anyone else justifying the role as she did.

Game of Thrones Season 8 finale episode is aired today and it has been receiving a lot of flak online.