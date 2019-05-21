Avengers Star Scarlett Johansson is all set to walk the aisle soon with her longtime beau Colin Jost. As per the latest reports, Johansson got engaged to Saturday Live Host, Jost after dating for two years. Johansson and Jost will be exchanging wedding vows in the near future, reports eonline.com. According to the Washington Post, the couple doesn’t have a date set just yet for when that big day will be.

They made their debut as a couple in November 2017. The 34-year-old and her fiance showcased lots of public display of affection at a party in 2017. A source said at the time that they were “hooking up” and it had “been going on for a bit” at that point.

This will be the third marriage of Johansson while it will be the first marriage of Jost.

The 34-year-old actor was first married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010. She then took wedding vows with Romain Dauric in 2014 and ended up divorcing in September 2017. She also has a four-year-old daughter named Rose with Dauriac.

Jost recently accompanied Johansson on the red carpet at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles on April 22 and they looked quite the smitten couple as they stared lovingly into each other’s eyes.

On the work front, Johansson is playing the role of Black Widow aka Natalia Romanova since Iron Man 2 (2010). Her last outing as the Black Widow was in Avengers: Endgame. As per the speculations, a standalone film on Black Widow is in works. Talking about it, Johansson told Variety, “I think everything happens when it’s supposed to. All I will say is that I have a greater understanding of the character now than I ever possibly could have had before. Whatever iteration you see of this character, may or may not see of this character in the future, will be the better because of it.”