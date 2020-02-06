After leaving everyone stunned with his performances, actor Tiger Shroff is back with yet another winner. The trailer of his film Baaghi 3 has been unveiled today and it has taken the internet by storm with his action-packed scenes. The trailer is all about guns and muscles. Baaghi 3 casts Tiger as Ronnie, Riteish Deshmukh as his immature brother Vikram, who is a cop. Whereas, Shraddha Kapoor plays Ronnie’s love interest Siya.

The two brothers share a lovable bond. In the trailer, Vikram is seen travelling to Syria for an exam where he is held hostage by a group of terrorists. It depicts the journey of Vikram to save his brother amid the hardships. It also features Shraddha Kapoor who essays the love interest of Vikram.

But Twitter always finds a way of infusing humour into anything and everything and their response to the Baaghi 3 trailer was no different. Netizens picked a few particular dialogues from the trailer – ones exchanged between Riteish and Tiger to hilariously recreate real-life situations such as what mom’s say while watching daily soaps, mind blanks during exams.

Tiger Shroff’s dialogues in the film are winning the internet. While the actor thrashes people and says a dialogue, “Mujhpe aati hai to mai chhod deta hu, mere bhai pe aati hai to main phod deta hu (I can ignore things if it involves me, I will thrash if it involves my brother). “Main phod deta hu” has now inspired people to drop hilarious memes on Twitter.

Have a look at the Memes:

Earlier, Tiger released the poster of the flick in which, Tiger is seen facing a tank with a rifle in his hand. The subhead to the poster reads “This time he is up against a nation” giving a hint about what Ronnie (Tiger) has to deal with in ‘Baaghi 3’.

‘Baaghi 3’ is the third instalment of the action-thriller franchise ‘Baaghi’. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Fox Star Studios India the flick is expected to release in March 2020.