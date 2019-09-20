In recent days, the Mumbai rains have made the life of the citizens little more difficult especially when it comes to the traffic of the city. The traffic is highly unreliable if you have to get to work. After Akshay Kumar took a metro ride to avoid the immense traffic, now BJP MP Babul Supriyo also had to go through a similar incident. While he was on his way to the Mumbai airport, his car got stuck in a major traffic jam. To catch his flight, he took the auto-rickshaw ride and reminisce his old memories.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, he shared a video talking about his experience and later he sings a Kishore Kumar’s song ‘Main Hoon Ghoda, Yeh Hai Gaadi, Meri Rickshaw Sabse Nirali’. In the video, he says, “My official car is stuck in jam. I am using the opportunity to sit in an auto in Mumbai, reminiscing the past, the city where I struggled several times in an auto. It is a very nostalgic feeling and it is really making me feel very good. Happy rickshawing! It’s a unique experience, trust me. A rickshaw in Mumbai is fantastic, actually. Thank you, bye-bye”

He captioned the video as, “Meri Rickshaw sabse Nirali. I’ll sure reach the airport before time.”

Recently, Babul Supriyo has been in the news after he was heckled by a section of students of the Jadavpur University at Kolkata. He was in the campus to attend an event being organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Supriyo was shown black flags by the students and was stopped from entering the campus for over an hour. Students affiliated to two Left-leaning organisations – Arts Faculty Students’ Union (AFSU) and Students Federation of India (SFI) – also raised slogans ‘Babul Supriyo Go Back’ against the BJP leader. The incident happened when the Asansol MP at around 5 pm was trying to leave the university campus. He was allegedly being pulled by students.