Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is one of the most hottest actors. Not only this, but she is also the most searched Google Personality. Whenever she posts a video or a picture, it instantly goes viral on social media. Earlier today, she uploaded her picture in a white shimmery dress and it is all about glitz and glitter. She completed her look with perfect makeup, a pair of earrings, shiny lip gloss and her contagious smile will steal your heart away.

The photo has taken the internet by storm and has fetched over one lakh likes within an hour.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram ☺️😘 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 8, 2019 at 1:52am PDT



Earlier, the ‘Pink Lips’ fame shared her photo in a bathrob as chills at a beachside hotel in Kochi. While sharing the picture, the sizzling hot bomb writes, “Just 2more min of quiet before work!!! (sic)”.

View this post on Instagram Just 2more min of quiet before work!!! 🙂 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 7, 2019 at 1:47am PDT



While travelling to Kochi, she shared a boomerang video where she can be seen blowing a kiss to her fans along with her husband Daniel Weber. The actor captioned the video as “In Gods own Country Kochi!! Come find me!! Haha @dirrty99”.

View this post on Instagram In Gods own Country Kochi!! Come find me!! Haha @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 7, 2019 at 12:06am PDT



A few days back, she also uploaded her video where she asks hilarious questions to Siri. Sunny says “I Love You, Siri” and Siri flatly refusing the proposal. The conversation, however, turned hilarious with Siri flatly refusing to dine out with her…LOL! Poor Siri won’t ever know what she missed out on.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film Coca Cola. She will also be making her South cinema debut with Veeramahadevi.

Talking about the film Coca Cola, she earlier said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”