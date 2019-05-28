In the sweltering heat of May, the only respite we can get is through the massive world of the Internet where recently a video from March has resurfaced which is sure to blossom your working day with pure love. In the video which is currently trending viral, a toddler’s adorable reaction on hearing the violin play for the first time in his life set Twitterati gushing.

The video was shared initially by the baby’s mother, Rachel Audrey, which has now collected over 3 million likes, given the number of times people retweeted it and ABC News even featuring the mother-son duo in one of their news segment. Thomas, the 11-month-old baby can be seen listening transfixed to the music played out by a lady in black and as she strummed across the violin, the toddler, half crawls, half walks up to her and sits at her feet looking up in awe. Amazed but unable to speak yet, Thomas expressed his love for the music by instantly getting up and hugging the musician who broke into a hearty smile.

Watch the videos here:

My baby’s reaction to hearing a violin for the first time… pic.twitter.com/8ndBunAaPq — Rachel (@AudreysMMB) March 28, 2019

While one user was bowled over by the hug at the end and gushed, “The hug at the end is just the sweetest purest love oh my gosh” (sic), another saw Thomas making a career in the same as she tweeted, “Precious little one. Baby steps for future virtuoso” (sic) yet another user was pushed enough to gift him a violin as she wrote, “I was gonna say get that man a violin but I’m sure y’all got him on track already” (sic).

Check out Twitter’s reaction here:

The hug at the end is just the sweetest purest love oh my gosh — Lizzie Keiper (@lizziekeiper) March 29, 2019

Precious little one. Baby steps for future virtuoso. — Martha Hutson (@marthahutson) March 29, 2019

I was gonna say get that man a violin but I’m sure y’all got him on track already 😍 — Shannon Havisham-Hamilton (@ShannonHavisham) March 29, 2019

How wonderful! And the little hug at the end just capped it! — Cheryl Bell (@cherylbell39) March 29, 2019

Get the boy music lessons as soon as he’s old enough to understand. He will be amazed and make beautiful music someday. — RandiHEDLEY (@DrivingInMyKerr) March 29, 2019

This is beautiful and joyous to watch! Thank you so much for sharing it. I’ve already watched it several times! — Connie here-for-Outlander Sandlin (@Yr_Obt_Svt) March 29, 2019

i think i just got a cavity from sweetness overload (i’m not tearing up, YOU’RE tearing up) — Jack Rabbit (@jackrabbitses) March 30, 2019

Audrey did u play or listen to any classical music when u carried this baby? Amazing the music soothes baby’s soul. — Elise Flowers (@elise_flowers) March 29, 2019

Cho chweet🤗🤗 — Karan Arora🎭 (@iKaranArora) March 29, 2019

Makes me want to pick up my violin again 😭😭it’s been such a long time — sujay (@lolsooj) March 29, 2019

Blown by the appreciation she and her baby received, Rachel thanked all the well-wishers and informed them, “Thank-you so much for all the incredibly kind comments about our sweet boy’s reaction to the violin. They made me cry! We really appreciate all the love Yes, we will give him violin lessons when he’s old enough (& piano) XO” (sic).

Thank-you so much for all the incredibly kind comments about our sweet boy’s reaction to the violin. They made me cry! We really appreciate all the love💙 Yes, we will give him violin lessons when he’s old enough (& piano) 😆 XO pic.twitter.com/GxuMURIcge — Rachel (@AudreysMMB) April 11, 2019

The video is still breaking the Internet and while we can’t stop watching it on loop, let us know what you think of this video too!