Bollywood’s singing sensation Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia or Badshah as he is popularly known is a comedian off the stage and his latest video going viral on Monday is enough proof to back our claim. Taking to his Instagram handle, Badshah shared the video which is just the stressbuster we needed this first working day.

The shared video shows Badshah’s alarm clock sounding in the backdrop which hurriedly gets him out of bed, over the window sill and straight into the pool outside. The video was captioned, “My alarm got me like (sic)” and celebrity friends -Bharti Singh, Tony Kakkar, Tahira Kashyap and Himansh Kohli could not help but burst out laughing in the comments section

View this post on Instagram My alarm got me like A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah) on Sep 16, 2019 at 3:44am PDT

On the professional front, Badshah’s latest song, Bad Boy, in the movie Saaho has been trending as the hit party number ever since it released last month. Badshah himself featured in the movie, Khandaani Shafakhana opposite Sonakshi Sinha. The film also featured Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles. It revolved around a female lead character who confronts the society on the topics of sex and related disorders and had hit the theatres on August 2 this year.

Apart from this, Indian rap star Badshah recently admitted that a Google tool helped him break a world record with his latest music video, Paagal. The track had dethroned popular South Korean band BTS’ Boy With Luv and Taylor Swift’s Me!, by crossing 75 million-plus views in 24 hours.