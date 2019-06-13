Bahrain is all set to launch the world’s largest eco-friendly underwater theme park. The authorities will sink a Boeing 747 aircraft into the sea, with the attraction set to be the showpiece for the kingdom’s upcoming underwater theme park set to open in August this year. According to the reports, the decommissioned Boeing 747 aircraft was bought from the United Arab Emirates for $100,000.

The Persian Gulf country announced the launch of Dive Bahrain during a press conference held in Diyar Al Muharraq on Monday. The underwater theme park will cover an area of over 100,000 sqm. Other features will include a submerged replica of a traditional Bahraini pearl merchant’s house, artificial coral reefs and other sculptures that have been placed underwater as a safe haven for coral growth and as a habitat for marine animals.

Over the past few months, a specialised technical team implemented the required procedures and preparations in order for the aircraft to be ready for submersion. Instagram account of Dive Bahrain has uploaded videos and pictures of how the Boeing 747 was installed.

Let us take you through the journey of the Boeing 747:

What do you think of this underwater theme park?