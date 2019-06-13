Bahrain is all set to launch the world’s largest eco-friendly underwater theme park. The authorities will sink a Boeing 747 aircraft into the sea, with the attraction set to be the showpiece for the kingdom’s upcoming underwater theme park set to open in August this year. According to the reports, the decommissioned Boeing 747 aircraft was bought from the United Arab Emirates for $100,000.

The Persian Gulf country announced the launch of Dive Bahrain during a press conference held in Diyar Al Muharraq on Monday. The underwater theme park will cover an area of over 100,000 sqm. Other features will include a submerged replica of a traditional Bahraini pearl merchant’s house, artificial coral reefs and other sculptures that have been placed underwater as a safe haven for coral growth and as a habitat for marine animals.

Over the past few months, a specialised technical team implemented the required procedures and preparations in order for the aircraft to be ready for submersion. Instagram account of Dive Bahrain has uploaded videos and pictures of how the Boeing 747 was installed.

Let us take you through the journey of the Boeing 747:

 
Bahrain Launches the world’s largest eco-friendly underwater theme park . . The Personal Representative of His Majesty King Hamad, President of the Supreme Council for Environment, HH Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa today announced the launch of the world’s largest underwater theme park. Covering an area of over 100,000 sqm, the exceptional dive experience includes several structures in addition to a submerged Jumbo Jet as its centerpiece, such as a replica of a traditional Bahraini pearl merchant’s house, artificial coral reefs and other sculptures fabricated from eco-friendly materials, all submerged to provide a safe haven for coral reef growth and a habitat for marine life. The underwater dive site will be launched in the coming weeks in partnership with the private sector, local dive companies and clubs and will open to diving enthusiasts and visitors before the summer of 2019. More details to be available soon on @divebahrain @sce.bh @tourismbh #DiveBahrain #Dive #Bahrain #Scubadiving #SCE #BahrainOursYours #ecotourism #underwater #underwaterworld

‎ ‎مراحل عديدة وساعات عمل طويلة استمرت شهور من العمل من قبل فريق تقني متخصص لضمان اعلى مقاييس السلامة للبيئة البحرية.. ‎نأخذكم في هذا الفيديو في جولة لرحلة الطائرة من موقعها الرئيسي وصولاً الى محطتها الجديدة . . Over the past few months, a specialised technical team implemented the required procedures and preparations in order for the aircraft to be ready for submersion. Let us take you through the journey of the Boeing 747! ✈️🇧🇭 . . #DiveBahrain #Dive #Bahrain #Scubadiving #SCE #BahrainOursYours #ecotourism #underwater #underwaterworld

What do you think of this underwater theme park?