Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4’s song ‘Shaitaan Ka Saala’ has gone viral and the Bala Challenge has taken over the internet. Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to perform the hook-up steps and it is too hilarious to ignore. From Varun Dhawan to Ayushmann Khurana to Ranveer Singh, celebrities are taking the internet by storm with their steps. It all started when Akshay Kumar along with the cast of Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh danced on the hook-up steps of the song.

Not only the actors but singer Vishal Dadlani has also taken up the challenge. However, the fever of Bala Challenge has now also spread to Bhojpuri industry and hot actor Amrapali Dubey was seen taking up the challenge in a princess avatar.



Akshay has also shared the best mash-up of the challenge and wrote on Instagram, “#TheBalaChallenge from #Housefull4 has taken over and how with everyone turning into a #ShaitanKaSaala. Sharing with you all a compilation of the best of the best 👨‍🦲 #SajidNadiadwala @riteishd @iambobbydeol @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti.kharbanda @farhadsamji @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson @tseries.official. (sic)”



On a related note, “Housefull 4 reportedly deals with a reincarnation story where Akshay will be seen playing the character of a famous king from the 16th century in India’s Rajasthan. The film is divided into two parts – the past and the present life of its characters. Both Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol will be seen as the royal courtiers in the kingdom of the Maharaja. The three female actors – Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde will be decked up as princesses in their past life roles.

Helmed by director and writer Farhad Samji, the film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and awaited to hit the cinema screens this Diwali.