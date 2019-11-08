Ayushmann Khurana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam starrer Bala have hit the theatres today. From celebrities to Twitter users, netizens have been pouring their reviews on social media. The film is being loved and liked by the audience and some have even called it Ayushmann’s best performance so far. Some have called it a ‘must-watch’ film while some have declared it as a blockbuster hit.
One user wrote, “Hats off to @MaddockFilms for consistently backing such beautiful and important subjects and telling them in such an entertaining manner! Guys please go and watch ‘Bala’. Films imparting such crucial messages really deserve to work. #Bala.” While the other tweeted, “COME FALL IN LOVE WITH YOURSELF! #Bala is a Masterpiece in every prospect which Depicts the human emotion/feelings in a perfect way & gives various important messages. Humorous Dialogues, Quirky BGM, Brilliant Direction & Superlative Acts are The USP.”
Another user tweeted, “@ayushmannk #bala is full of self-love. I loved the way a sweet message was incorporated in a funny way @ayushmannk was at his best as always, @bhumipednekar was so strong and admiring. @yamigautam had a good comic timing.she was at her best too. It’s a blockbuster for sure.”
Check out the reactions here:
Bala takes a dig at how society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head. The film also features Jaaved Jaafery, Saurabh Shukla and Seems Pahwa in the important roles. The film is directed by Stree-fame Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.