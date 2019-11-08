Ayushmann Khurana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam starrer Bala have hit the theatres today. From celebrities to Twitter users, netizens have been pouring their reviews on social media. The film is being loved and liked by the audience and some have even called it Ayushmann’s best performance so far. Some have called it a ‘must-watch’ film while some have declared it as a blockbuster hit.

One user wrote, “Hats off to @MaddockFilms for consistently backing such beautiful and important subjects and telling them in such an entertaining manner! Guys please go and watch ‘Bala’. Films imparting such crucial messages really deserve to work. #Bala.” While the other tweeted, “COME FALL IN LOVE WITH YOURSELF! #Bala is a Masterpiece in every prospect which Depicts the human emotion/feelings in a perfect way & gives various important messages. Humorous Dialogues, Quirky BGM, Brilliant Direction & Superlative Acts are The USP.”

Another user tweeted, “@ayushmannk #bala is full of self-love. I loved the way a sweet message was incorporated in a funny way @ayushmannk was at his best as always, @bhumipednekar was so strong and admiring. @yamigautam had a good comic timing.she was at her best too. It’s a blockbuster for sure.”

@ayushmannk you have outdone yourself in #Bala

Superb movie with a very good concept . Kudos to your choice of scripts .@bhumipednekar & @yamigautam performed brilliantly @MaddockFilms @TSeries — Amar Bachate (@beingamarbro) November 8, 2019

What an fantastic film #bala really impressed great acting performed in his career @ayushmannk and @yamigautam supporting role was super and @bhumipednekar as good acting level totally cinema was 👏👏👏 — RAJAREDDYPERAM242 (@RAJAREDDYPERAM2) November 8, 2019

#Bala is a Masterpiece in every prospect which Depicts the human emotion / feelings in a perfect way & gives various important messages. Humorous Dialogues, Quirky BGM, Brilliant Direction & Superlative Acts are The USP😍@ayushmannk@bhumipednekar 4.5 STARS #balareview pic.twitter.com/jrF4qrTBaz — Nikunj Pranami (@PranamiNikzz) November 8, 2019

A Must watch movie for Every Human❤ Full of Entertainment & Giggles with such a Great message💕

Don’t change for anyone, Self Acceptance is Freedom💯@ayushmannk ur Such a Great Performer literally made everyone cry & Applause in Theatre👏#balareview #Bala @MaddockFilms pic.twitter.com/jPlzy9TotK — Shoaib Qureshi (@BeingShoaib3099) November 8, 2019

#BalaReview

One Word: RIB-TICKLING COMEDY!

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐#Bala has completely different story line which is enjoyable!@ayushmannk at his best😍

This actor never fails to impress me! The casting of this movie is excellent.

Prediction: Must cross at least 80 crores! pic.twitter.com/RCECw3oemN — Shruti Mishra (@shruti_mishra69) November 8, 2019

COME FALL IN LOVE WITH YOURSELF ! #Bala is a Masterpiece in every prospect which Depicts the human emotion / feelings in a perfect way & gives various important messages. Humorous Dialogues, Quirky BGM, Brilliant Direction & Superlative Acts are The USP😍 4.5 STARS 👌#balareview pic.twitter.com/C6XEiZwU6I — ayush10 (@ayush1014) November 8, 2019

#Bala is engaging,entertaining and heartfelt. Terrific work by my dear @amarkaushik writer @nirenbhatt and producer Dinesh Vijan. With each performance @ayushmannk keeps proving he is fearless, versatile and a class apart. 1/2 — Raj Kumar Gupta (@rajkumar_rkg) November 8, 2019

What an Amazing Film #bala is!! Throughly Enjoyed every Bit of it!Maaza Aagaya!Matlab Kya Film hai!Has such a Relevant message with wholesome entertainment!!🚀🚀 #Amar bhai kudos to and the entire Team 👏👏 @ayushmannk Paaajiii you have nailed it and how!❤️ Chakkteee Fatte paaji — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) November 7, 2019

#bala is a beautiful world created by @amarkaushik. Entire cast is amazing @ayushmannk sirrrrr superb @bhumipednekar is effortlessly cool and @yamigautam lets make a tik tok soon loved u go catch it. Dino don’t be shy now congratulations . — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 7, 2019

Your role was so challenging @yamigautam and you nailed it.

Congratulations 🎉 #Balamovie ROCKS https://t.co/fXJ9qhoMja — Shakti Mohan (@MohanShakti) November 7, 2019



Bala takes a dig at how society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head. The film also features Jaaved Jaafery, Saurabh Shukla and Seems Pahwa in the important roles. The film is directed by Stree-fame Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.