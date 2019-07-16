Television actor Neha Marda, who is popularly known for her character Gehna on the show Balika Vadhu has ditched her ‘bahu’ avatar to look sizzling hot in a bikini. Currently, she is on a vacation in Croatia and having a gala time. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her picture sporting a multi-colour bikini. In the photo, she can be seen sitting on a huge rock and enjoying the scenic beauty. Her picture is opposite to the avatar she had portrayed on the small screen.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “It’s going to be Hard, But Hard does not mean Impossible. This is the mountain bed from where I can witness the rarest beauty of blue caves .. it’s insane and beyond imagination .. it’s SPLIT #bluecaves #split #unexploredisland #beauty #insane #snorkling #fishes#life #speechless #god#exists (sic)”

In another picture, she can be seen donning a sheer blue top teamed up with jeggings and sneakers. With blue sea at the background, the photo will urge you to hit a picturesque location for a vacation. She captioned it, “Sky or sea ? I m going deeper and deeper .. .. it’s calm and composed #croatia #unexploredeurope #duvrovnikwalls #calm #sky #sea#traveldairies2019 #summerfestival. (sic)”



In the last picture, she can be seen donning a black sheer top as she sips her morning coffee. She wrote, “Good mornning Peace and success can ever be together ?? Lemme know what you think ? (sic)”



However, this is not the first time she has shared her hot pictures. Earlier, she has shared her sexy bikini pictures from her vacation in Thailand.

View this post on Instagram Bintanindonesia####islandvacation 🕦🍺 A post shared by Neha (@nehamarda) on Aug 13, 2015 at 11:08am PDT



For the uninitiated, she is popular for her role as Gehna in the Colors TV Balika Vadhu series. Also, she has played the role of Urmi in Zee TV’s Doli Armaanon Ki.