Gaining immense fame after featuring in television’s hit show Balika Vadhu, actor Avinash Mukherjee recently spilled the beans about his real-life Anandi and fans are in for a surprise as it happens to be none other than Miss India winner Saloni Luthra. While their Instagram profiles are enough proof of them being head over heels for each other, the actor himself confirmed the same in an interview recently with a leading news agency.

Knowing each other from their college days, Avinash reportedly needed someone to curate content for his company which was when he reached out to Saloni on Instagram, knowing well about her exceptional writing skills. What started as a professional commitment, brewed into a whirlwind of romance and soon Avinash introduced her to his mother. In an interview with TOI, Avinash revealed, “Before I proposed to Saloni, I took her to Amritsar, to make her meet my mother and she is one of the very few girls, whom I have introduced to my mother. My mother understood what was brewing between us and they bonded well.” Filling in her side of the story, Saloni shared, “In fact, my parents allowed me to go on a solo trip with Avinash all the way to Amritsar and that’s the kind of confidence they had in us.”

Spilling the beans about the proposal scene, Avinash said, “I proposed to her at 4 am. So, actually that time is known as the BrahmaMuhurta when Lord Brahma wakes up and I thought that was auspicious to propose to her. And guess what It was an instant Yes from her side too. So, it all worked for me.”

While their social media leaves no doubt about how smitten they are with each other, it comes as a surprise that Saloni had no idea about Avinash being a big television name during and post his Balika Vadhu stint. That was until she saw the hoard of awards at his place when she frequented him for work purposes. While Avinash was expectedly “dumbfounded” and “embarrassed” about this fact, wishing for her to “know at least something about me and my work”, Saloni laughed, “I knew nothing about him and honestly didn’t care much until he was The Rock. When I went to his place and saw so many awards, was when I realised that he was a big name. But that did not bother me because thankfully I loved him as Avinash and not as Jagya and by the time knew the real him.”

Satisfied in love like any other couple, Avinash shared, “Well, her not knowing me as Jagya worked for Avinash only.”