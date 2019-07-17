Veteran Bollywood musician Bappi Lahiri is known for always sporting flashy gold chains. This very fashion statement and the fame that it brought him, is exactly what inspired this Pune based businessman who is a true fan of ‘Disco King’ Bappida.

Prashant Sapkal is from Pune and owns a construction firm is following the footprints of his idol Bappi Lahiri and is trying to realise his life-long dream of becoming a famous personality. Donning 5 kg of gold in form of various ornaments and items, including his gold phone cover and watch, Sapkal carries about Rs 1.5 crores worth of gold on a daily basis. Not just in his house, but he carries it around with him. He even wears custom made gold shoes.

When we stalked Prashant Sapkal’s social media account, it had most of the images of him in heavy gold. He wears a heavy gold chain with a big pendant attached to it. He also loves to wear a huge gold bracelet and a Kada in one hand.

This is something hilarious and you should see Prashant’s picture here:











“I have been wearing these for the past 2 years. I get inspiration from Bappi Lehri. He became famous because of the amount of gold he wears and now I am more popular than he is,” Sapkal told ANI.

Needless to say, the blinding bling attracts all the attention of common people whenever he is in public.

According to Sapkal, because of his offbeat fashion sense, people run to him for selfies whenever he is on the streets or attending some event. This is why he has hired bouncers to cover and protect him from any kind of mishap.

“A lot of people come to me for selfies, which is why I keep at least 6-7 bouncers to cover me whenever I go for events,” he asserted.

Sapkal, who refers to himself as “gold man,” has a verified Instagram account which is followed by 8,380 people.

(With inputs from ANI)