New Delhi: Basant Panchami, which is also known as Saraswati Puja, is a Hindu festival that is celebrated to worship Goddess Saraswati, who is considered the goddess of literature, art, and music.

According to the Hindu calendar, Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Hindu month, Magha. This year it will fall on January 29, 2020.

The day also marks the arrival of the spring season that sees flowers blooming in their fullest glory. In addition, Basant Panchami will also mark the preparation for Holi, which will take be celebrated 40 days later.

People celebrate the the festival by wearing yellow coloured clothes and eating yellow coloured sweet dishes as it is said to be the favourite colour of Goddess Saraswati. Besides, many educational institutes and colleges organise cultural events to celebrate the occasion.

Date and Time:

This year, the festival of Basant Panchami falls on January 29 i.e Wednesday. On this day, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati so that they get blessed with knowledge, wisdom, enlightenment and also to avoid dark thoughts in life.

According to the Hindu Panchang (calendar),the Panchami Tithi will start from 10.45 AM on January 29 and will end at 1.00 PM on January 30. The ideal time for performing the puja is during the Madhyana or afternoon.

Customary khichdi (a mixture of rice and lentils) is the traditional prasad for Saraswati Puja.