New Delhi: Basant Panchami, which is also known as Saraswati Puja, is being celebrated across the country with traditional gaiety and religious fervour today. The day heralds the arrival of the spring season that sees flowers blooming in their fullest glory. In addition, Basant Panchami also marks the preparation for Holi, which will take be celebrated 40 days later.

According to the Hindu calendar, Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Hindu month, Magha and the Panchami Tithi will start from 10.45 AM on January 29 and will end at 1.00 PM on January 30. The ideal time for performing the puja is during the Madhyana or afternoon.

On this day, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati so that they get blessed with knowledge, wisdom, enlightenment. People celebrate the festival by decking up in traditional bright yellow clothes and eating yellow coloured sweet dishes, as it is said to be the favourite colour of Goddess Saraswati.

On the occasion, netizens including our politicians and leaders took to Twitter to wish each other a ‘Happy Basant Panchami’.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot wrote, "Maa Saraswati bless all with wisdom, knowledge and happiness. Let us welcome the Spring season hoping for prosperity in everybody's lives.

Basant Panchami also signifies that the days of ignorance are over and period of joy and awakening has begun. Here’s wishing everyone Happy Basant Panchami 2020!