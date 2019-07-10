Intriguing and action-packed, John Abraham is back again with a flair of patriotism as he addresses the controversy regarding the encounter that took place more than a decade back in Batla House area of Jamia Nagar in Delhi. Titled Batla House, the Nikkhil Advani directorial is all set to release on Independence Day this year and as the lead actor dropped the trailer on Wednesday, the Twitterati were left applauding John as DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav and actress Mrunal Thakur as his doting wife.

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi also features in a hot dance number apart from Prakash Raj, Manish Chaudhari and Ravi Kishan who feature in pivotal roles. All in all, the trailer gave enough insight into the incident that still has its authenticity questioned and while the verdict on the case is still pending, the Twitterati are already out with theirs. Taking to their respective Twitter accounts, tweeple declared the movie “zabardast.” While one user wrote, “What a IMpressive Trailer Jabardast John sir congrates team. Dhamakedaar #BatlaHouseTrailer” (sic), another tweeted, “#BatlaHouseTrailer hits the target.. With BANG! Now I can understand the confidence of makers in their product.. #BatlaHouse will survive clash with #Saaho and ‘Lambi Chalegi’..” (sic) and yet another shared, “#BatlaHouseTrailer is a Gold… Goosebumps all over!!” (sic).

Check Twitter’s reaction on Batla House trailer here:

What a IMpressive Trailer Jabardast John sir congrates team. Dhamakedaar #BatlaHouseTrailer https://t.co/LUroDb4KvS — SONU ANSARI (@Ansonu26Sonu) July 10, 2019

#BatlaHouseTrailer hits the target.. With BANG!

Now I can understand the confidence of makers in their product..#BatlaHouse will survive clash with #Saaho and 'Lambi Chalegi'.. https://t.co/nQr3lSIDQl — Muhet Aitwadkar (@muhetaitwadkar) July 10, 2019

This 15th August just got more exciting. Such a fantastic trailer of #BatlaHouse. Outstanding work @nikkhiladvani. Blockbuster coming up for @TheJohnAbraham.https://t.co/u1vXfDHgqk — Ashwin Varde (@ashwinvarde) July 10, 2019

Amazing trailer… Last year Parmanu, Satyameva Jayate… This year followed by RAW then Batla House…. Just excited for Batla House… @johnabrahament @Johnabhram55 nailing it with perfection… Love you Sir ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/cciyIhsVA4 — Pranali S (@JoeelPranali) July 10, 2019

@TheJohnAbraham All the good luck for Batla house. The trailer is so good and to the point. Awaiting for the movie now… ❤😘😘 #BatlaHouseTrailer pic.twitter.com/BzFtyIMJUV — Pankti 🙂 (@panktikapadia1) July 10, 2019

Superb. John's physics is awesome. Macho Man The Jhon Abraham will creat the History. All the best for #BatlaHouse as it's teaser looks promising & heavy buzz with Batla house.. very much exited for the trailer coming today. https://t.co/HpHxZKehfz — it's Ajey Kumar (@JbraFanOfiamsrk) July 10, 2019

#BatlaHouse looks very promising

T-Series & Jhon Abhraham production Batla House An Action Thriller Entertainer

Budget 35-40 crore

Trailer will be out on 10th July

Release date 15th, August 2019 pic.twitter.com/mNU44kvDwO — it's Ajey Kumar (@JbraFanOfiamsrk) July 7, 2019

HARD HITTING .. GOOSEBUMPS @TheJohnAbraham

#BatlaHouse

teaser 2 .. this film is 🔥🔥🔥 TRAILER on WEDNESDAYhttps://t.co/65BnMr79Sx — Dr Aamir Ansari (@aamir__71) July 8, 2019

outstanding tariler sir love you

and all the best #BatlaHouse 15th august tariler link…. 👇👇 https://t.co/3aKYcTUs9V https://t.co/0RVgIrurNs @TheJohnAbraham — dinesh sarvaiya 💪 ( JAFCIANS ) 💪 (@dineshsarvaiy19) July 10, 2019

Talking about preparing for his character in the film, John recently revealed that he spent significant time with the real-life cop Sanjeev and his wife Shobhna. The actor said, “I spent a lot of time with Sanjeev and his wife Shobhna to understand his mindset, body language, the way he sits, stands, talks, reacts to situations and what he went through. I had a million questions for him.”

The Batla House encounter case generated many conflicting views. John commented on the same and said that both he and his director were aware that the film will draw various kinds of reactions from the audience because of the conflicting versions of the case, however, what they collectively aim at is to show the story of one person and how the case changed his life.