Television actor Jennifer Winget has set the fans into a frenzy with her latest social media post and they love it. Giving treat with her drool-worthy pictures, the Bayhadh 2 actor took to Instagram to share her couple of monochrome pictures from her vacation. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her throwback pictures clad in a white turtle neck sweater teamed up with matching pants and scarf wrapped around her neck. With subtle makeup, a pair of sunglasses and hair kept natural, she looks gorgeous, as always.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Standing out is one thing but being remembered…oh that is hard, genuine work!” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier, she has shared her slew of pictures along with the cast of Bayhadh 2 as they shoot for the major twist of the show in Rishikesh. From river rafting to enjoying with pets on the sets to attending Ganga arti, the team had loads of fun during their stay at Rishikesh. The team jet-off to shoot Rudra and Maya’s wedding in the temple of Rishikesh. The show will witness the major twist in the coming episodes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is being featured in the iconic role of Maya on the show Bayhadh 2. Speaking about her character, Jennifer revealed during the live streaming that Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. She said, “In Beyhadh, Maya was looking for love and she was hungry for attention. But in Beyhadh 2, Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. Everyone wanted to know, who Maya is in the first season but now everyone is aware of the lengths Maya can go to get her things done.”

She was also seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series Code M where she plays the role of investigating army officer Monica Mehra. Talking about her web series, Code M, she said in a statement, “I am really excited to be playing the role of an Army officer. When you portray such a character, there comes a lot of responsibility for it. Realising how interesting this challenge would be, is the very reason why I took it up.” She will be seen as a military lawyer in ALTBalaji’s courtroom drama Code M. Her character, Monica, is clumsy and forgetful, but full of zest for life.”

“Playing Monica is no easy feat, as she being part of the Army required me to work on my fitness as there are a lot of action-packed scenes in the series. Monica is very passionate, she’s the first card-holder, candle-carrier, dog-rescuer, hand-holder on the spot when required,” she added.