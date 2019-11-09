New Delhi: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed the world his humorous side with a witty response to American billionaire Ray Dalio after the latter showered him with praises. The PM joked that the trolling Dalio would receive for his words of praise would test his meditation skills and dealing with the trolls will enable him to be “like a ninja”.

My friend @RayDalio, the trolling after these words of praise would give you the best opportunity to test your meditation skills and being “like a Ninja.”! 😀 On a more serious note, the points below make for a healthy discussion, in the spirit of being radically open minded. https://t.co/5fXkYZdSfu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

He further mentioned that the comments made by Dalio ‘make for a healthy discussion, in the spirit of being radically open minded’.

PM Modi’s response comes after billionaire investor Ray Dalio called him “one of the best, if not the best, leaders in the world”. In a series of tweets, Dalio had admired PM Modi for doing “many remarkable things” in India and lauded his policies. He had even shared a video of an interaction with Modi at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh on October 29,

In my opinion, Indian’s Prime Minister Modi is one of the best, if not the best, leaders in the world. I had an opportunity to explore with him how he thinks as well as what he thinks. If you’re interested in listening to it, here it is: https://t.co/upiMLOgKCA — Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) November 7, 2019

After Dalio’s tweets went viral, many Twitter users called out and trolled Dalio for calling PM Modi one of the best leaders and some called his tweets ‘paid’. Dalio responded by saying that he will not get into geopolitical policies but he believes that Modi is one of the best because of the way he brought the nation together from people in “abject poverty to rich business leaders”.

I’m getting a lot of questions about this post, mostly about geopolitics. I want to make clear that I’m not commenting on his geopolitical policies as I’m not knowledgeable enough to comment on them. — Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) November 8, 2019

Raymond Dalio is the founder, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of investment firm Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest hedge funds. He is also ranked as the world’s 58th wealthiest person in June 2019 by Bloomberg.