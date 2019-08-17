A Russian pensioner named Alexander Korneyev was eaten alive by a brown bear after he left the home to pick mushrooms. As reported by Dailymail, the 66-year-old man had told his wife that he was going to pick mushrooms. He jokingly added that if he didn’t call her by 10 am, she should believe he has been eaten by a bear. While he said so in a light mood, little did he and his wife know that he had just predicted his death then. The daily reported that hours later, the man’s mutilated body was found by railway workers on a dirt track near the village.

The man had called his wife who was living at the couple’s other home in a nearby town and told her: “I’m going to pick mushrooms. If I don’t call you again by 10 am, it means I’ve been eaten by a bear.” To everyone’s horror, his words turned true and a brown bear ate him up. Later, after his body was found, the villagers hunted for the bear and killed him only to find the man’s flesh inside the bear body.

Head of the local village council Sergey Ryabov described the entire tragedy. He said that there were ‘signs of fight’ and the man’s penknife was broken into the half with his body lying face down. He added that Korneyev’s body was damaged and ‘there was no untouched spot’. He said that there was blood everywhere. “It was a joke but he evoked evil with his words. There was blood everywhere. His penknife was broken in half, and there were signs of a fight. His body was lying face down. There was no single untouched spot. The bear ate the man,” Ryabov revealed.

The report further mentioned that many cases of bear sightings have been reported across Siberia and the Far East of Russia. This is happening due to the constant damage to the animals’ ecosystem due to wildfires and shortage of bear’s natural food in some districts. The situation is scary.

This tragic incident is one example of what our moms and grandmoms used to mean while telling us, ‘speak only good for Goddess Saraswati resides on your tongue.’!