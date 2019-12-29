New Delhi: As the entire north India is reeling under severe cold wave situation, the famous Dal Lake of Srinagar was frozen on Sunday morning; the temperature falling to minus 6.2 degrees. On Friday night, the temperature was -5.8 degrees Celsius.

Jammu and Kashmir: A portion of Dal lake in Srinagar freezes as temperature dips in the region. pic.twitter.com/xNNCT7lfL3 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius last night, up from the previous night’s minus 7.5 degrees Celsius, PTI reported. The night temperature at Pahalgam resort settled at a low of minus 10.4 degrees Celsius as against minus 11.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Pahalgam, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was the coldest recorded place in the valley. Leh town, in the Ladakh Union territory, recorded a low of minus 19 degrees Celsius compared to the previous night’s minus 19.1 degrees.

The nearby Drass town froze at a low of minus 28.7 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently witnessing ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. This began on December 21 and will end on January 31. The 40-day period is followed by a ‘Chillai Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day long ‘Chillai Bachha’ (baby cold). The MET Office has forecast rains and snowfall in Kashmir on the New Year’s eve which is likely to bring respite from the cold wave conditions in the valley. “There is possibility of light rains or snowfall across Kashmir for a few days from December 31,” the official said.

