Supermodel Bella Hadid, who is known to wear some of the boldest dresses and rock them with panache, was recently named the Most Beautiful Woman in the World which made fans scratch their heads, puzzled not at the title but at the ‘scientific logic’ behind her “physical perfection”. Revealed to be based on a mathematical equation created by the Greeks to measure beauty, a London-based celebrity facial plastic surgeon recently elaborated how the 23-year-old model was a clear winner amongst her competitors including Beyonce.

Termed as the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, the equation, as per Dr. Julian De Silva revealed in an interview with a leading news agency, takes measurements from “the forehead hairline to the spot between the eyes, from the spot between the eyes and the bottom of the nose and from the bottom of the nose to the bottom of the chin.” He claimed that the ideal outcome is 1.6., adding that earning an even number means a person is “more beautiful.”

Taking to his Instagram handle, the plastic surgeon broke down the numbers in a graphical picture of Bella and captioned it, “Today I have been featured in the @dailymail and @bazaaruk, declaring @BellaHadid the most beautiful woman in the world – according to the ‘Golden Ratio’ equation devised in Ancient Greece (and Beyoncé is a close second). The 23-year-old was found to be 94.35% ‘accurate’ to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – which measure physical perfection. Her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the ancient Greeks’ idea of perfection. Singer @Beyoncé, 38, was second with 92.44%, actress @AmberHeard, 33, was third with 91.85% and pop star @ArianaGrande, 26, was fourth with 91.81%. Kate Moss, 45, the highest rated Briton and in sixth place overall, had a reading of 91.05% – well ahead of her rival and the UK’s other most successful supermodel, @CaraDelevingne, 27, who was in tenth place with 89.99%. The list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques which allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery. The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty. #news #beauty #plasticsurgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces #jdsgoldenratio (sic).”

For the uninitiated, Bella Hadid is one of the most popular and stunning supermodels who loves to don bold outfits. She is known to have one of the finest supermodel physiques in the world and she sure knows how to flaunt it. She is one model who can don the boldest of attire and rock them with unparalleled oomph and panache. Be it short dresses, colorful swimwear, or long floor-length gowns, nothing is difficult for this breathtaking model. Bella has the body and attitude to pull off every look in the book.