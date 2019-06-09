Not getting over her first romantic number with Salman Khan in Slow Motion song from the movie Bharat anytime soon, Bollywood diva Disha Patani has another project in her arms and as per the news, Malang has already gone on floors. Busy shooting with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, “mamma” Disha’s night shifts are not appreciated by Bella and the Internet has proof.

In one of her recently updated Instagram stories, Disha put out the video of a glum-looking Bella with drooping ears and sad eyes and revealed how sad it was on watching her go every night for the shoot. The video was captioned, “Bella is not very happy with mamma leaving in the night #Malang #Nightlife #Nightshoots” (sic). In the following story, the two can be seen crushed in an affectionate hug and the picture will surely melt your hearts. This story was only captioned with red hearts.

Check Disha’s latest stories here:

Bowled by the immense love that is pouring in continuously for Slow Motion, Disha shared a cartoon drawing of her and Salman shaking a leg to the signature step of the song. The post was captioned with a smiley and lightning emoji.

Bollywood hot actor and the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein, Disha Patani, a few days earlier made turn with her hot picture. Oozing Oomph in black top and Calvin Klein briefs, she set the internet on fire with her sexy pose. She can be seen flaunting her curvaceous body in her latest Instagram picture. She completed her look with pink lipstick, kohl in eyes and subtle makeup. She kept her hair wavy and straight. Her sultry facial expressions will take your breath away.

Recently, she has shared a video where her fans can be seen dancing crazily at the Mumbai theatre on her Bharat song ‘Slow Motion’. People can be seen singing the song in one loud rhythm while also trying to follow the actor’s hook step in the video.

Meanwhile, after opening to packed houses across the country on June 5, Bharat minted Rs 42.30 crore on its day 1. The film, that also features Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover, emerged as the biggest opening day grosser for Salman Khan and the top Hindi film of 2019 in terms of the first-day collection.