There are so many cases of cab drivers harassing their passengers. Recently, a Bengali actor took to social media to narrate the harrowing experience she had inside a Uber cab in Kolkata. In a Facebook post, Swastika Dutta wrote how she was harassed by her Uber driver on her way to the studio. She said she boarded the cab from home on Wednesday at 8.15am but the driver suddenly in the middle of the road cancelled the trip and asked her to get down from the car. When she refused he started abusing her. Recalling the ordeal, Dutta said she was thrown out of the car by the driver midway during her trip.

Swastika Dutta wrote on Facebook and shared a photograph of the driver, his phone number and the number plate of the cab, “This actually happened to Me, I was humiliated, I was literally thrown out of the car the reason was I had booked Uber service from my Home to my studio (Dassani 2,Rania) exactly at 8.15am, today, this guy named Jamshed, after picking me up from my location suddenly in the middle of the road cancelled the trip and asked me to get down from the car, when I refused and suddenly turned the car to an opposite direction and took me to his locality and started abusing me,he got down from the car, opened the door and literally pulled me out… when I lost my temper and started asking for help he threatened me and called other boys..”

“Jamshed: “ki korbi kor,dekhi ki korte parish” Since I was getting late for my shooting and my Unit was waiting for me I had to rush myself from the incident spot,later I spoke to my Dad and whatever legal actions is needed I shall Persue that during the day..This whole incident happened in front of DevDas Restaurant(EM Bypass) UttarPanchana Gram(VIP Bazar) 8.15-8.45 I was harassed and I am still in shock,this has never happened to me before”, she added.

Here are the details of the Uber Driver, “Number: 3340585389”.

Kolkata Police also tweeted sating it is taking action.

@Iamswastika based on your complaint we are taking necessary action, be rest assured the culprit will not be spared. — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) July 10, 2019

The driver, Jamshed, has been arrested by the police.