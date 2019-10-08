Bollywood actor and Bengali beauty Mouni Roy is enjoying the last day of Durga Puja with fervour and enthusiasm. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her gorgeous pictures in a red and golden saree designed by fitness freak Mandira Bedi. She completed her look with jhumkas, subtle makeup, nude lipstick and perfect eyeliner. She has tied up her hair in a simple bun and complimented her look with a red bindi. Giving the vibes of the festive season, she looks gorgeous, as always.

She has also wished her fans ‘Shubho Bijoya’ and fans can’t stop swooning over her traditional look. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Shubho Sharodiya, Shubho Bijoyar Priti O Subhechcha Saree by my beautiful M @mandirabedi love you long time .. #Doshomi. (sic)”

For this festive season, the Made in China actor has flaunted her saree looks leaving fans smitten. Not only saree, but her lehenga looks were also applauded by the fashion police and we were left impressed. With 9.8 million followers, she has definitely given a cue to young girls to dress up this festive season.

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she was being a ‘saree girl’ as she wore a nude-shade saree with a similar coloured blouse having dramatic sleeves. Twirling back a few strands of her mid-parted hair to flaunt a pair of heavy earrings, Mouni kept her makeup nude too except for a dab of luscious pint tint on the lips. She captioned the pictures as, “a saree girl forever (sic)” and “Some chaos , some poetry (sic)”.



Not only this, but she also shared her hot pictures flaunting her washboard abs in crop top and denim. With nude makeup and hair kept natural, she looked her sexiest best. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Saving the other two for later @sashajairam @shimoolpatel. (sic)”



Apart from Made in China, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.