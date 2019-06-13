Sanskrit Speaking cab driver blows social media away with his talent. A Twitter user Girish Bharadwaja shared a video of a cabbie speaking fluently in the Sanskrit language with him in Bengaluru. The 45-second clip was shared on June 11 and since then, it has garnered over 6,000 likes. Girish Bharadwaja’s profile describes him as an entrepreneur and is from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP is an Indian right-wing Hindu nationalist organisation based on the ideology of Hindutva).

Girish posted the video on his Twitter page calling for some more views to help the talented man be famous. He captions the video, “Sanskrit speaking cab driver in Bengaluru”.

Netizens are pretty much impressed with the cabbie and have retweeted over 2,500 times. One of the users writes, “How I wish to learn to speak in fluent Sanskrit”. Another one says, “Wow… I thought I had forgotten the language which I learnt in school for 5 years I could understand the conversation!!”

Sanskrit speaking cab driver in Bengaluru🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2Kc5tRrnzU — Girish Bharadwaja (@Girishvhp) June 11, 2019

Many of the users suggested that schools should continue Sanskrit as the main subject.