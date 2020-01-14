Bengaluru: Despite repeated warnings and hefty fines, people in India still haven’t stopped from answering to nature’s call on streets, creating a public nuisance.

Frustrated with the same, civic officials in Bengaluru have now come up with a innovative idea to put an end to public urination: the installation of mirrors.

Huge mirrors have been installed in five different locations in the city namely, Church street, KR Market, Jyoti Nivas College in Koramangala, Indiranagar and Indian Express Circle by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to shame offenders.

The mirrors also come installed with a QR code which when scanned will give citizens the location of the nearest public toilet.

Official say that the concept is taken up as part of the Swachh Survekshan 2020 campaign and hopes the concept will help in creating awareness about the issue in public.