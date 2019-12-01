Bengaluru: The inflated prices of onions in India has left everyone in tears and just like citizens, the food industry has been severely affected too. So much so, that some restaurants in Bengaluru have removed one of the most popular dishes – Onion Dosa from their menus.

V Kamat, Treasurer of Bangalore Hotels Association told news agency ANI, “We have reduced onion usage due to the price hike. Fine-dines can raise rates of food items, but those who eat at middle-class eateries feel the pinch if prices rise. The usage of onions cannot be avoided in some items but there has definitely been a reduction in the percentage of its usage by the low and middle-class eateries.”

Not just Bengaluru, many restaurants in India are facing the same crisis with low and mid-level eateries, being affected the most.

Customers, in fact, also voiced the same concern and said that the reduction in usage has also taken a toll on the taste of the food served at their favourite outlets.

“They have reduced the usage of onions in the hotels while some eateries and canteens have completely stopped serving them. The removal of onions has also affected the taste of food in our favourite eateries,” Laxman, a customer at a local eatery, said.

Another young customer, Rohan, a student of Class 9 said that the taste of food has taken a hit due to the reduced usage of onions and urged the government to take steps to reduce the price.

Gunawati, a customer at a local eatery, said that the government should help the farmers and formulate policies which will ensure such situations do not emerge in the future.

“Onions are selling close to Rs 100 per kg in Bengaluru. The government should take note of this and help the farmers at the initial level to ensure such situations never arise in the future,” she said.

(With Agency inputs)