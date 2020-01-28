Television actor Ishita Dutta is ruling the hearts with her stint on the show Bepanah Pyaar opposite Pearl V Puri. Her Instagram posts are no less a treat for her fans with her beautiful looks. Taking to the photo-sharing app, she has shared her slew of pictures in simple blue kurti paired with matching palazzo and white dupatta. With hair styled in soft curls, she has accessorised her look with silver jhumkas, kohl in eyes, perfect makeup, a dash of lipstick and contagious smile. Needless to say, she looks gorgeous, as always.

Earlier, she has shared her pictures in a mustard yellow saree teamed up with white blouse with dramatic sleeves. With subtle makeup, bracelet, a pair of earrings and hair kept natural, she flaunts her perfect curves.

A few days back, she thanked her fans for reaching one million followers on Instagram. She has shared her sizzling hot picture in a one-shoulder red dress and looked sizzling hot. She captioned it, “#1millionlove Thank you for the love…Pic @thesachinchhabra.” (sic)

On the personal front, Ishita is married to Vatsal Seth and they often engage with fans with their lovey-dovey pictures. The duo first met on the sets of Rishton Ka Saudagar Baazigar and they instantly hit it off. However, the couple denied dating each other. Vatsal had earlier saved Ishita from a mishap on the sets of Baazigar. It so happened that Ishita’s sari got stuck in a fan and Vatsal saved her in a true Bollywood style. It is said that it was that heroic moment and they fell in love post the incident.