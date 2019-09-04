Teachers, mentors and Gurus have played a major role in shaping our lives. From eradicating the darkness of nativity and ignorance with the light of wisdom, teachers have been a significant part in all phases of life. To honour the great contribution of these influential figures, Teacher’s Day is commemorated on September 5 every year. The date coincides with the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, a great scholar who held the importance of education at the highest level. The strong and pure bond of a teacher and his disciple is time and again reflected in the popular culture as well especially in the Hindi cinema industry, also known as Bollywood. There are several songs from the golden classic like Insaaf Ki Dagar Pe to more recent ones like Kholo Kholo Darwaaje, which is a must include in special Teacher’s Day 2019 songs playlist. Go and dedicate the collection to your favourite teacher and wish them a Happy Teacher’s Day.

1. Masterji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi

Masterji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi from 1977 film, Kitaab is bound to leave a big smile on your and your teachers’ face. With crazy-ass lyrics, the song sees child actor, Master Raju sitting like a boss singing with the entire class. Sung by Shivangi Kolhapure, the song and the portrayal will make all of you remember your growing days in school. The film was written and directed by Gulzar is about a little boy’s understanding of the importance of education in life.

2. Ruk Jana Nahin Tu Kahin Haar Ke

Ruk Jana Nahin Tu Kahin Haar Ke picturized on the late actor, Vinod Khanna is one of the highly motivating songs. Sung by music legend, Kishore Kumar, the song is about never giving up, however testing times an individual may face. It is from 1974 film, Imtihan that translates to ‘The Test’ and true to the name, it follows the journey of an idealistic college professor (Khanna) teaching a gang of rowdy and highly undisciplined young crowd.

3. Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye

Most of us must be well aware of the popular retro song, Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye Zaki Hindustan Ki mostly due to its patriotic connect. Sung by Pradeep, it is from 1954 film, Jagriti. The musical track is one of the most popular patriotic songs in which the singer is talking about the great land of India. The film Jagriti is about a teacher who has an unorthodox yet successful style of teaching and a student who is yet to find the true awakening. This song is a must in the Teacher’s Day songs playlist.

4. Kholo Kholo Darwaaje

One of the best films of the decade, Taare Zameen Par is about a teacher changing the life of an 8-year-old boy having dyslexia. Aamir Khan in a role of an art teacher shows the real talent of a gifted boy played by child actor Darsheel Safary. The song Kholo Kholo Darwaaje appearing in the climax is beautiful, to say the least. With the lyrics given by Prasoon Joshi, music composed by Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonca and finally in the soul-stirring voice of Raman Mahadevan, this song is everyone’s favourite for Teacher’s Day celebrations.

5. Aye Khuda

The film Paathshaala has Shahid Kapoor in a role of an English teacher, who can very well sing. One of the memorable and melodious songs, Aye Khuda, is a new age of connecting to the Supreme One. The film focuses on the commercialization of modern education system and several ideologies. It is an interesting song in the voice of Salim Merchant.

6. Insaaf Ki Dagar Pe

One of the early days’ songs based on the theme of patriotism and development of the country is Insaaf Ki Dagar Pe from 1961 film Gunga Jumna. The film starred Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala in the lead. The song Insaaf Ki Dagar Pe has a Guru teaching his pupils about following ideologies such as honesty, justice, truth and patriotism. The song is sung by Hemant Kumar with music composed by Naushad while the lyrics were penned by Shakeel Badayuni.

We hope you liked all the songs and it reminded you of all the fun days back in schools and colleges. These songs definitely made us take a stroll down the memory lane when all we had to worry about was homework and no complaints from teachers to our parents. Getting a star or a smiley on the assignment from our teachers made us feel on top of the world. This Teacher’s Day 2019 (Tuesday), do not forget to call or message your teacher and tell them about their immense contribution. We wish all the teachers, a very happy Teacher’s Day.