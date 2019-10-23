Television hot actor Jennifer Winget is all set to set fans hearts aflutter with her iconic role as Maya in Beyhadh 2. She is known for experimenting with her looks and always looks out for challenging roles. After donning a short hair look for a while, now she has coloured her hair burgundy and we wonder if it is for her new show Beyhadh 2. Taking to Instagram, she shared her picture as she gets dolled up by makeup artist Mukesh Patil.

In the photo, she can be seen getting her makeup perfect and donning a black dress as she clicks a selfie. Sharing the post, she wrote, “etting dolled up by @mukeshpatilmakeup And in love with this Burgundy Hair by @farah.tarapore. (sic)”

Earlier, she has shared her mesmerising picture in a white floral maxi dress. She teamed up her look with minimal makeup and red lipstick. Needless to say, she looks stunning in the photo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in the iconic role of Maya on the show Beyhadh 2. Speaking about her character, Jennifer revealed during the live streaming that Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. She said, “In Beyhadh, Maya was looking for love and she was hungry for attention. But in Beyhadh 2, Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. Everyone wanted to know, who Maya is in the first season but now everyone is aware of the lengths Maya can go to get her things done.”