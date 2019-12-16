Hot television actor Jennifer Winget who is currently seen as Maya in Beyhadh 2 is in a festive mood and is all set for Christmas. This year, her Christmas came in early and she can be seen celebrating it with her close friends and her co-actors from her previous show Bepannaah.

The actor’s photos from the pre-Christmas celebration are circulating all over the social media. Jennifer can be seen sporting blingy sequin outfits. In the first picture, we get to see the pretty diva posing with a decked up Christmas tree in a green hot dress.

In another picture, Jennifer Winget is seen striking a cute pose with actor Kavita Ghai. While sharing the pictures, the actor captioned it as, “Tis the season to be jolly..and boy did we go all out!! Compliments of the season from me and mine to you and yours.. @rubinas @suetox @simmerouquai @poojabsharma missed you guys!.”

Take a look at Jennifer Winget pre-Christmas celebrations:



Recently, while shooting an action sequence on the sets of Beyhad 2, Jennifer and Shivin met with an accident. They were in a lift for a scene at a construction site when it lost control and started falling from the top floor. Jennifer’s harness got stuck in the lift and she was getting dragged down when Shivin had the presence of mind and pulled her out of the lift in the nick of time. In an interview with India Today, Shivin said he immediately reached out for her and pulled her out after her harness got stuck in the lift.

Jennifer Winget has captivated the audience by working in soaps like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah to name a few.