Television’s popular sitcom Beyhadh is coming back with its second season starring Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhary and Shivin Narang in the lead roles. The show will be replacing Amitabh Bachchan hosted reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Now, the makers have released the first promo of the show and it promises the show’s antagonist Maya will be more lethal, dangerous and a revenge-seeking character.

In the promo, Jennifer can be seen sitting on the floor against the bed and looking at the watch. She says that she had sleepless night knowing someone is sleeping peacefully. Then a drop of tear falls and she breaks the watch in her hand. Undoubtedly, she looks hot donning a cold shoulder green dress and the promo looks interesting.

Sharing the video, Jennifer wrote, “#Repost @sonytvofficial with @get_repost Will Maya’s hatred overarch all boundaries ever set? Watch #MayaAgain in #Beyhadh2 only on Sony. #ComingSoon @jenniferwinget1. (sic)”

Watch the promo here:



Speaking about her character, Jennifer revealed during the live streaming that Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. She said, “In Beyhadh, Maya was looking for love and she was hungry for attention. But in Beyhadh 2, Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. Everyone wanted to know, who Maya is in the first season but now everyone is aware of the lengths Maya can go to get her things done.”

In the first season, Jennifer was paired opposite Kushal Tandon. Now, as per the reports, Internet Wala Love actor Shivin Narang will be romancing Jennifer in the new season. Earlier, Shivin during an interview with Pinkvilla revealed, “Beyhadh is a very special show, and season 2 is going to be a more interesting and intense love story.”