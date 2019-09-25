Television hot actor Jennifer Winget is prepping for her upcoming show Beyhadh 2. In a recent post, she has claimed that her character ‘Maya’ on the show will cross all boundaries of crazy. Taking to Instagram, she has uploaded a couple of photos where she can be seen performing aerial yoga for her show’s promo and fans just can’t wait for the show release.

In the photo, she can be seen dressed in a black crop top and grey tights as she swings herself performing the aerial yoga. The pictures have garnered over one lakh likes within a few hours and are going viral. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “She’s crossing all boundaries of crazy this time. Ready to get entangled in her “Maya” jaal? #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



In the first season, Jennifer was paired opposite Kushal Tandon. Now, as per the reports, Internet Wala Love actor Shivin Narang will be romancing Jennifer in the new season. Earlier, Shivin during an interview with Pinkvilla revealed, “Beyhadh is a very special show, and season 2 is going to be a more interesting and intense love story.”

In the earlier season, the story revolves around Maya (Jennifer) who falls in love with Arjun (Kushal Tandon) and gets married, but Maya’s possessive behaviour and obsession for Arjun leads to the downfall of their marriage. Saanjh (played by Aneri Vajani) plays the role of Arjun’s best friend, who also falls in love with him. The show received a lot of appreciation and was loved by the fans.

Meanwhile, is making her digital debut with Alt Balaji’s Code M.