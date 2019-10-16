Television actor Jennifer Winget, who is all set to feature in Beyhadh 2 in the iconic role of Maya, has shared her super hot and sexy pictures on Instagram. Treating fans with her hot photoshoot, her pictures have gone viral on social media and has fetched over one lakh likes within a few minutes. In the photos, the Beyhadh actor can be seen posing sensuously in a black dress with cape-like sleeves. The plunging neckline and her sultry pose will you drop your jaws instantly. She completed her look with smokey eyes, bold makeup, glossy lip shade and short hair look.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “The Dark Night /Might Rises ! #MayaAgain #airingsoon on @sonytvofficial. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she has shared her gorgeous pictures in the hot pink one-shouldered dress. She completed her look with a black shrug, smokey eyes, subtle makeup, a pair of earrings, golden bracelet and hair styled in a neat bun with strings of hair falling on her face. With nude lipstick and sultry look, she looked her sexiest best. Taking to Instagram, she captioned the photos as, “Turned me into one hot mess last night. All thanks to this three’s company @kareenparwani @mukheshpatilmakeup @hairbyshardajadhav. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in the iconic role of Maya on the show Beyhadh 2. Speaking about her character, Jennifer revealed during the live streaming that Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. She said, “In Beyhadh, Maya was looking for love and she was hungry for attention. But in Beyhadh 2, Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. Everyone wanted to know, who Maya is in the first season but now everyone is aware of the lengths Maya can go to get her things done.”